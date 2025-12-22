Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 485,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 106,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Up 50.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Spirit Energy Corp. and changed its name to Canadian Spirit Resources Inc in June 2004. Canadian Spirit Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.