Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Invivyd (IVVD)

Invivyd (NASDAQ: IVVD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2025 – Invivyd is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Invivyd had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Invivyd had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Invivyd had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Invivyd had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Invivyd was downgraded by analysts at D Boral Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – Invivyd had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital.

11/13/2025 – Invivyd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Invivyd had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Invivyd had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin F. Mclaughlin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

