Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 90,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 237,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price target on Eskay Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.21.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

Eskay Mining Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$104.48 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

