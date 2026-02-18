International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 69,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 34,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Stock Up 6.9%
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.
About International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V)
NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was formerly known as Lancaster Capital Corp.
