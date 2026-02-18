International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 69,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 34,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

About International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V)

(Get Free Report)

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was formerly known as Lancaster Capital Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.