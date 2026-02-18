Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.74. Approximately 135,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 225,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised Jaguar Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jaguar Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$659.92 million, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 3.55.

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The company is a long-term producer, having been in continuous production since 2006, with plans to significantly grow production over the next few years.

