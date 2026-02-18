iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.59 and last traded at $57.59. 547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high US Consumer Score. IEDI was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

