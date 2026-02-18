CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 744,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 205,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

CEMATRIX Stock Up 4.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

