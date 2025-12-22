Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.82. 203,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,826. The stock has a market cap of $735.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 123.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

