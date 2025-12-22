Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0961 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 337,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,858. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
