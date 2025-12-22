Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 55,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,787. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.