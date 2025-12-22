Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 2.6% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. 21,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

