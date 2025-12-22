Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 2.6% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. 21,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $48.88.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
