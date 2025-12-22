Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) recently:

12/15/2025 – Dine Brands Global had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Dine Brands Global had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

12/3/2025 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2025 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/28/2025 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard M. Berk purchased 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,701.50. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $98,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,892. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,332 shares of company stock worth $220,455. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full?service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

