Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.