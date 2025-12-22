Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

