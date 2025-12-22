Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Shares of IBBQ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.98. 43,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

