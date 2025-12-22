Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 0.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,045. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

