Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 50.5% – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 50.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.69 and last traded at GBX 9. 433,062,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,958% from the average session volume of 10,671,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20.

Here are the key news stories impacting Pantheon Resources this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Article framing — the story is positioned as a market-reaction / investor-advice piece asking “Should You Sell?”, highlighting the large drop and prompting a re-evaluation of risk and position sizing. Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 51.4% – Should You Sell?

Article framing — the story is positioned as a market-reaction / investor-advice piece asking “Should You Sell?”, highlighting the large drop and prompting a re-evaluation of risk and position sizing. Neutral Sentiment: Technical & market context — the share price is well below both the 50-day (GBX 24.66) and 200-day (GBX 25.39) moving averages and near its 1-year low (GBX 7.69), signalling weak momentum and elevated short-term risk for momentum traders.

Technical & market context — the share price is well below both the 50-day (GBX 24.66) and 200-day (GBX 25.39) moving averages and near its 1-year low (GBX 7.69), signalling weak momentum and elevated short-term risk for momentum traders. Negative Sentiment: Heavy selling pressure — the article highlights a very large intraday volume spike versus average volume, indicating panic/liquidation flows that can exacerbate price weakness. Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 51.4% – Should You Sell?

Heavy selling pressure — the article highlights a very large intraday volume spike versus average volume, indicating panic/liquidation flows that can exacerbate price weakness. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and valuation risks — reported metrics show high leverage (debt-to-equity ~7.35) and a negative P/E, which increase the likelihood the company may need to raise capital (dilution risk) or recognize impairments if commodity/asset outlooks stay weak.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market cap of £120.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.36.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

