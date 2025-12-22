Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.51

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5086 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
