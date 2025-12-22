Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.51

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5086 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

