Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.81. 268,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,259. The firm has a market cap of $425.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

