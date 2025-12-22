Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2025

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.81. 268,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,259. The firm has a market cap of $425.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.