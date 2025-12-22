Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 189.6% increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
