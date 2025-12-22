Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 189.6% increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index. The Index consisted of companies listed on exchanges in Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United States.

