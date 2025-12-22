Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 13.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.57. 60,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

