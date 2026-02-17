Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.

Himalaya Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE:HSHP opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSHP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Himalaya Shipping by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

