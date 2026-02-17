BUILDon (B) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

BUILDon (B) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One BUILDon token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BUILDon has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. BUILDon has a market capitalization of $141.30 million and $4.02 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.15 or 0.99897702 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BUILDon Profile

BUILDon’s genesis date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.14147976 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $3,991,646.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUILDon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUILDon using one of the exchanges listed above.

