Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 0.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,298. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

