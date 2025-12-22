Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 632,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 126,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Up 33.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

