Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Director Purchases 2,579,310 Shares of Stock

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) Director Charles Mills acquired 2,579,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,799,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,799,991. The trade was a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Medline Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ MDLN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.18. 7,276,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896,218. Medline has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Get Medline alerts:

About Medline

(Get Free Report)

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.