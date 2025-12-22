Cencora (NYSE:COR) CEO Robert Mauch Sells 5,096 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.45, for a total transaction of $1,750,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,374,863.55. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Cencora stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.86. 861,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.92 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at $170,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cencora by 15.9% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on COR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.
Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.
Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.
