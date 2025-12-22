Cencora (NYSE:COR) CEO Robert Mauch Sells 5,096 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.45, for a total transaction of $1,750,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,374,863.55. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.86. 861,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.92 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at $170,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cencora by 15.9% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

