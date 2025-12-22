Brook Armstrong Baker Buys 10,020 Shares of Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brook Armstrong Baker bought 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $196,191.60. Following the purchase, the general counsel owned 248,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,349.08. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Exzeo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XZO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 267,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,084. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XZO shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Exzeo Group Company Profile

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

