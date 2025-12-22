Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Head to Head Analysis

Risk and Volatility

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($71.13) 0.00 Evofem Biosciences $11.39 million 0.12 $52.98 million ($0.06) -0.18

Evofem Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -302.61% Evofem Biosciences -46.42% -91.97% -61.93%

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats Evofem Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

