Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) versus Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Critical Analysis

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -110.42% -64.66% -54.63% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -41.35% -43.68%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $2.50 million 2.04 -$3.96 million ($2.05) -1.09 Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A $1.44 million ($1.85) -2.17

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Minerva Neurosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Minerva Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xenetic Biosciences. Minerva Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 Minerva Neurosciences 1 1 0 0 1.50

Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Xenetic Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

