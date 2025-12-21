CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of CRMD opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $947.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 75.83% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,394.68. This trade represents a 14.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,316.24. The trade was a 33.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CorMedix by 666.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company’s lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.

In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.

