Regency Centers’ (REG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

NASDAQ REG opened at $68.55 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

