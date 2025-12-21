HC Wainwright Cuts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $5.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APRE stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,666.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.12%. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Marc Duey purchased 21,459 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,107.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 256,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701.35. This represents a 9.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies that restore tumor suppressor function in cancers driven by TP53 mutations. The company’s lead investigational agent, eprenetapopt (APR-246), is designed to convert mutant p53 protein into a form that induces programmed cell death in malignant cells. Aprea’s research focuses on hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as solid tumors harboring TP53 mutations.

Eprenetapopt has advanced through multiple clinical trials, including pivotal studies assessing its efficacy in combination with hypomethylating agents for patients with MDS.

