Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.
Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and a $330 price target after monthly sales reportedly tracked ahead of the company’s guidance, supporting expectations for stronger near-term revenue and validating upside case for 2026. Bernstein Asserts Outperform Rating as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Monthly Sales Track Ahead of Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded TSMC on the view that the market still underestimates TSMC’s dominance in AI-focused advanced nodes — a narrative that supports multiple years of high-capex customer demand (positive for long-term revenue and margins). TSMC: The Market Is Still Surprisingly Mispricing Its AI Chipmaking Dominance (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector pieces highlight 2026 record capex plans by hyperscalers and broad AI momentum, which boosts visibility into sustained demand for TSMC’s advanced process nodes and supports the bull case. These AI Stocks Could Surge in December as Momentum Builds
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: TSMC’s U.S. unit, TSMC Arizona Corporation, reaffirmed an unchanged board in a December shareholder action — a governance update that preserves management continuity but is not a material operating catalyst. TSMC Arizona Reaffirms Unchanged Board in December 2025 Shareholder Action
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes increased investor attention to TSMC — useful context for liquidity and sentiment shifts but not a direct fundamental driver. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term volatility: reports highlighted a sharper pullback in TSMC shares after the November revenue update and algorithm-driven selling, which pressured the stock in recent sessions. MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19 (mentions TSMC pullback)
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks flagged a recent session where TSMC registered a larger-than-market decline, underscoring short-term downside risk as traders reprice guidance and seasonality. TSMC (TSM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $289.41 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $313.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day moving average is $259.45.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
