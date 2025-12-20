Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $289.41 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $313.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day moving average is $259.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

