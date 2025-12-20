Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. GE Aerospace comprises about 3.5% of Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $307.44 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.71 and a 200-day moving average of $279.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

