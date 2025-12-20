Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.5% of Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $481.36 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.43 and a 200-day moving average of $482.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of -382.03, a P/E/G ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 1,879 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.51, for a total transaction of $991,191.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 763,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,504,372.77. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 120,595 shares of company stock valued at $61,294,989 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reaffirmed a Buy rating, citing CrowdStrike's structural advantages, SIEM displacement opportunity, and continued platform momentum — a catalyst for investor confidence in growth and market share gains.

Positive Sentiment: Citizens (reported via InsiderMonkey) maintained a "Market Outperform" stance and a $550 price target, defending CrowdStrike's premium valuation on the strength of its endpoint leadership — supports upside expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Stephens & Co. reiterated an Overweight recommendation and a $590 price target (reported across outlets), signaling significant upside from current levels and reinforcing institutional buy-side interest.

Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights CrowdStrike's AI/security moat and recent Amazon integrations, which investors view as strengthening its platform differentiation and long-term recurring-revenue profile. Product/partner news like this can support a re-rating of the multiple.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged CrowdStrike as a "trending" stock among its users — increased attention can boost volume and short-term volatility but isn't a direct fundamental catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a Hold rating — a reminder that some strategists view the valuation as already pricing in significant growth; this can temper a unanimous bullish narrative.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of options activity and recent intraday outperformance suggests elevated trading interest and positioning by derivatives traders — can amplify moves but doesn't change fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted the stock's recent outperformance versus the broader market — reflects the combined effect of analyst notes, product/partnership news, and retail interest rather than a single new fundamental event.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

