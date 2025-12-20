Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORKA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 603,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. B Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 100.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 354,821 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,012,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 292,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oruka Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $214,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,465.98. This trade represents a 82.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $31.84 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.41.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.