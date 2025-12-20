Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) CFO Steven Weber Sells 1,426 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,747.90 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,717.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,635.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,076.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

