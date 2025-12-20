Surience Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 27,390 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,085,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,852 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,066,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,772,000 after buying an additional 309,551 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9,700.8% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,657,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,494,000 after buying an additional 2,630,378 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $118,767,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,111,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 219,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

