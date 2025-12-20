Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $52.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4652 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.