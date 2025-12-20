Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Holdings Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $31,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,321 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,238,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,439 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 144.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,619,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,825,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,825,000 after buying an additional 1,298,817 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

