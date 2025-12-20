Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in PayPal by 179.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 300,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company structure and cash flow support continued aggressive buybacks, which can reduce share count and boost EPS — a bullish catalyst for valuation. Read More.

Company structure and cash flow support continued aggressive buybacks, which can reduce share count and boost EPS — a bullish catalyst for valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: PayPal is expanding PYUSD stablecoin use into on?chain funding for AI projects (loans for GPUs, data centers), which could open new revenue/financing channels and differentiate its fintech stack. Read More.

PayPal is expanding PYUSD stablecoin use into on?chain funding for AI projects (loans for GPUs, data centers), which could open new revenue/financing channels and differentiate its fintech stack. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights PayPal’s strong free cash flow and margins — fundamentals that underpin buybacks, dividend optionality and valuation support if growth stabilizes. Read More.

Coverage highlights PayPal’s strong free cash flow and margins — fundamentals that underpin buybacks, dividend optionality and valuation support if growth stabilizes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal’s pursuit of an industrial loan company (ILC) / Utah bank charter is being debated as either a strategic upgrade to expand lending/digital?banking capabilities or a potential distraction; impacts depend on execution and regulatory timing. Read More.

PayPal’s pursuit of an industrial loan company (ILC) / Utah bank charter is being debated as either a strategic upgrade to expand lending/digital?banking capabilities or a potential distraction; impacts depend on execution and regulatory timing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage (Zacks, Globe and Mail, The Motley Fool) is keeping PYPL in focus—some articles highlight investor attention and portfolio inclusion, which can support liquidity but not immediately move fundamentals. Read More.

Analyst and media coverage (Zacks, Globe and Mail, The Motley Fool) is keeping PYPL in focus—some articles highlight investor attention and portfolio inclusion, which can support liquidity but not immediately move fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades this week (including Morgan Stanley cutting to Underweight and slashing its price target sharply) cite slow progress on branded checkout integrations and persistent Venmo monetization issues — these calls have been a primary driver of near?term selling pressure. Read More.

Multiple analyst downgrades this week (including Morgan Stanley cutting to Underweight and slashing its price target sharply) cite slow progress on branded checkout integrations and persistent Venmo monetization issues — these calls have been a primary driver of near?term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary points to growing Wall Street bearishness after recent cuts, increasing the risk of further multiple compression unless growth or execution data improves. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.97.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

