DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on November 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $234.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 25,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total value of $5,123,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $9,312,228.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,980 shares of company stock valued at $143,500,178. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,463,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 980,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

