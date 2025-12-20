Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 303761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.4250.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Impala Platinum to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Price Performance

Impala Platinum Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.