Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 34.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 21.6% in the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 1,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $376.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.01. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.30.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

