Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Shimadzu Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Shimadzu Company Profile

Shimadzu Corporation, trading on the OTC market under the ticker SHMZF, is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of precision instruments and analytical equipment. The company’s core business activities encompass scientific and medical measurement technologies, industrial machinery and life science solutions. Shimadzu’s portfolio serves a wide range of applications—including environmental analysis, food safety testing, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development and industrial quality control—through advanced chromatography, spectrometry, X-ray and mass spectrometry systems.

In its analytical instrumentation segment, Shimadzu offers high-performance liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectrophotometers, atomic absorption and emission spectrometers, and X-ray fluorescence analyzers.

