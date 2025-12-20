John Wood Group (LON:WG) Insider Sells £2,400 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24, for a total transaction of £2,400.

John Wood Group Price Performance

LON:WG opened at GBX 23.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £195.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 30.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences. The Operations segment offers maintenance, modifications, brownfield engineering, asset management, repair and overhaul, and decommissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.