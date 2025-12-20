YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 8,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.
YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,344.0%.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Walt Disney stock (DIS) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. DISO was launched on Aug 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.