YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 8,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,344.0%.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:DISO Free Report ) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.02% of YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Walt Disney stock (DIS) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. DISO was launched on Aug 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

