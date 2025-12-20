Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.3750 and last traded at $85.3750. 18 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.8775.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Down 6.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: TYOYY) is a Tokyo?based manufacturer specializing in electronic components and modules. Established in 1950, the company has built a reputation for innovation in passive components and wireless communication modules. Over the decades, Taiyo Yuden has expanded its portfolio beyond its ceramic capacitor roots to encompass inductors, acoustic devices and high?performance circuit protection components.

The company’s product lineup includes multilayer ceramic capacitors, power inductors, common?mode choke coils and EMI filters, all critical for consumer electronics, automotive systems and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

