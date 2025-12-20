Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £32,200 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 per share, with a total value of £32,200.

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Michael Lindsell acquired 2,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 662 per share, for a total transaction of £13,240.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Lindsell acquired 3,500 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 per share, with a total value of £23,870.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 3,500 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 666 per share, with a total value of £23,310.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 666 per share, for a total transaction of £33,300.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 7,927 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £52,635.28.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 4,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 661 per share, with a total value of £26,440.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Lindsell acquired 7,393 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 669 per share, with a total value of £49,459.17.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 10,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 per share, for a total transaction of £75,000.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Lindsell bought 8,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 per share, for a total transaction of £58,400.

On Friday, October 17th, Michael Lindsell bought 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £35,500.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.21 and a 1-year high of GBX 8.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.95.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 82.49%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 2.5% Consolidated Loan Stock and MSCI World Index.

