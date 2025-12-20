Venu (VENU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Monday, December 22nd. Analysts expect Venu to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Venu had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 238.68%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Venu has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.17.
Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
